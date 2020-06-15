Two University of Oregon statues taken off pedestals

Home
EUGENE, Ore. — Two statues on the University of Oregon were taken off their pedestals by protesters Saturday night.

The pioneer man and pioneer mother statues were dedicated on campus in May 1919, according to the university.

The university released a statement saying, “Decisions about the future of the pioneer statues and other monuments should be made by the campus community through an inclusive and deliberative process, not a unilateral act of destruction.”

The university says they will put the statues in a safe place and allow the deliberative process to determine the future of the statues.

