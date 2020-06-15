Two University of Oregon statues taken off pedestals

EUGENE, Ore. — Two statues on the University of Oregon were taken off their pedestals by protesters Saturday night.
The pioneer man and pioneer mother statues were dedicated on campus in May 1919, according to the university.
The university released a statement saying, “Decisions about the future of the pioneer statues and other monuments should be made by the campus community through an inclusive and deliberative process, not a unilateral act of destruction.”
The university says they will put the statues in a safe place and allow the deliberative process to determine the future of the statues.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.