OIT holds first virtual commencement ceremony

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Institute of Technology held its first ever virtual commencement this weekend.
Saturday’s 72nd annual ceremony included over 800 people receiving different degrees across all campus locations.
Earlier in the week, student award winners were celebrated with special messages from staff and faculty who nominated them.
