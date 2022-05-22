United Way’s 25th annual Day Of Caring

MEDFORD, Ore. – United Way of Jackson County held its 25th annual day of caring on Maya 21st. Volunteers set out to clean up five different locations from Ashland to Medford to make their communities a better place.

United Way Partnered with the Family Nurturing Center for one site to convert an old community garden into an area where transitional housing can be built. Organizers were impressed with how many people came to help out.

United Way wants to thank all of its sponsors and volunteers who contributed to its annual day of caring. If you are interested in volunteering at any future events you can visit United Way of Jackson County’s website here.