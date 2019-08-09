Home
Vector district collects tires to help prevent disease carrying mosquitoes

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Have old, unused tires you don’t know how to get rid of? If you live in Jackson county, the vector control district wants to take them off your hands.

Tires can fill with water which can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, especially those that carry West Nile Virus. There hasn’t been any record of the virus this year in southern Oregon, but it has been recorded in eastern Oregon and northern California. Jim Lunders with the vector district says the disposal event is meant to help prevent it.

“It hasn’t rained for months, a huge percentage of the tires we’ll get in will have water in them and almost all those that have water will have mosquito larvae in them,” Lunders said.

Last year, the district collected and disposed of about 13,000 tires. The tire disposal event is only open to Jackson county residents, so you’ll need to show an I.D. or utility bill when you arrive. For more information visit their website at jcvcd.org.

