Home
Vehicle crashes through power pole south of Grants Pass

Vehicle crashes through power pole south of Grants Pass

Local Top Stories , ,

Murphy, Ore. – Josephine County firefighters responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred around 4:20 a.m. on New Hope Road south of Grants Pass.

Rural Metro Fire said a vehicle crashed through a power pole and came to rest in a field.

The two people in the vehicle told first responders they weren’t hurt in the crash.

Firefighters said this was the second time in less than a month the same power pole was hit by a vehicle.

Investigators are looking into the crash and trying to determine whether slick road, speed or intoxicants were a factor.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics