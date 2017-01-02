Vehicle crashes through power pole south of Grants Pass

Murphy, Ore. – Josephine County firefighters responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred around 4:20 a.m. on New Hope Road south of Grants Pass.
Rural Metro Fire said a vehicle crashed through a power pole and came to rest in a field.
The two people in the vehicle told first responders they weren’t hurt in the crash.
Firefighters said this was the second time in less than a month the same power pole was hit by a vehicle.
Investigators are looking into the crash and trying to determine whether slick road, speed or intoxicants were a factor.