UPDATED: Medford Police Department helps rescue red-tailed hawk

Update (01/02/17 11:30 a.m.)- Volunteers with Badger Run Wildlife Rehab Center report the hawk had to be euthanized because its injuries were too severe.
Medford, Ore.- Medford Police Department doesn’t just watch out for people, officers do what they can to keep feathered friends safe, as well.
A red-tailed hawk was hit by a car near 10th and Fir streets Sunday. Medford Police officers responded and kept the hawk protected until a volunteer from Badger Run Wildlife Rehab Center was able to take it.
When the volunteer arrived, she gave the hawk medication to help reduce swelling and head trauma. She then took the bird to her home in Ashland until it could be transferred to the rehab center in Keno.
As of Monday morning, the bird was resting comfortably.