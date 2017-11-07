Video evidence surfaces in Sherri Papini kidnapping case

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – New evidence in the unusual kidnapping case of a northern California mom has been made public.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of Sherri Papini running up to a church in Woodland, California just minutes before she was found reportedly beaten and bound in the early morning hours of November 24, 2016.
Deputies said the footage was recorded at 4:15 a.m. Papini was discovered by a passing motorist at 4:22 a.m. SCSO said the video shows her approaching the Jehovah’s Witness church at 13980 County Road 99W in Woodland. She leaves the camera’s frame before walking away in the area of Highway 99W and Interstate 5.
Deputies didn’t provide any further context for the footage and didn’t specifically comment on its significance or why it was publicly released.
Sherri Papini disappeared near her northern California home on November 2, 2016. It was later determined she was abducted and held against her will, according to the sheriff’s office. The 34-year-old mother of two was found weeks later on Thanksgiving morning by a passerby in Yolo County.
Sheriff John Bosenko said Papini was kept in isolation during her 22 days in captivity. She was also branded and received several other injuries.
Papini described her abductors as two Hispanic women. The first, the younger of the two is described as having long, curly hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears. The second was described as older, with straight black hair with some greying color and thick eyebrows.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office provided an update to their investigation on October 25, 2017. The report details the methods the department used in the investigation, much of which was already known.
However, about two weeks after she went missing, the sheriff’s office determined Sherri Papini was texting a “male acquaintance” from Michigan days prior to her disappearance. She and the man texted each other in an attempt to meet while he was in California days before the abduction. Detectives interviewed the man in Michigan and determined he was not involved in Sherri’s disappearance.
The sheriff’s office also released the 911 made by Sherri’s husband Keith Papini made after she went missing. A recording of the call is available HERE.
Any new details from the sheriff’s office were not made public. Sherri continues to describe her alleged abductors as two unknown Hispanic females. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the two suspects.