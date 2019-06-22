Vogel Plaza mural set to be completed next week

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Vogel Plaza Mural in downtown Medford is getting closer to completion.
Yulia Avgustinovich, an artist from Colorado, was chosen in March from more than two dozen artists who applied for the project.
She started working on the project last week and expects to be done soon.
Yulia says she’s been painting for most of her life and she enjoys murals because she can bring art to other cities.
“I decided that I’m more interested in public art to kind of bring art out of the studio and show it to everybody,” Avgustinovich said. “That’s why I really enjoy doing public art and while I’m painting everybody says thank you and how much they enjoy it and how much it changes the area and atmosphere.”
Yulia said the idea behind the mural was to incorporate elements that were important to the Rogue Valley like pears, cherry blossoms, and beautiful views.
She plans to have the piece done by Wednesday or Thursday.
