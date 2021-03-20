What happens if you get COVID-19 between vaccine doses?

MEDFORD, Ore. – As more people are getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine many are wondering what happens if you get COVID between your first and second dose?
According to Jackson County Public Health, that’s very possible. Dr. Shames told NBC5 News while you may not experience extreme symptoms there’s still a chance for you to test positive.
“You’re still at risk of getting the disease. Hopefully, you’ve got enough immunity developed that your disease will be mild,” said Dr. Shames.
Dr. Shames said you can still catch COVID-19 after you receive the vaccine, but symptoms won’t be serious or life-threatening. If you catch covid and are closing in on your second appointment Dr. Shames said it’s best to reschedule.
