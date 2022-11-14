Women’s Crisis Support Team’s fundraiser this Friday

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County’s Women Crisis Support Team will be organizing a fundraiser this Friday.

Starbucks and Pennington Farms are partnering with WCST for a pie and coffee fundraiser. The proceeds will be shared between the organizations.

This event is organized under the Heart to Heart program that was started during the pandemic to support local communities.

WCST has been the primary domestic violence and sexual assault agency in Josephine County since 1977.

You can place orders by November 18th and your pie will be delivered to you right before Thanksgiving.

Visit wcstjoco.org to place your order.