Wreaths placed at Eagle point National Cemetery

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thousands of veteran gravestones, in Eagle Point, had wreaths placed for the holiday season.

At the Eagle Point National Cemetery where volunteers say they spent hours on top of hours making the wreaths for thousands of gravestones.

And they say it’s because it’s important to show different ways to honor and commemorate the fallen veterans during this holiday season.”

The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony started in Washington DC, when people decided to put extra wreaths on veteran gravestones.

The event has now caught on at national cemeteries across the country.

Max McHatton,

“We were out here all day yesterday putting out the wreaths, that are what we call, grave specifics for people who went online or came to us and actually purchased a wreath for a specific person, a specific grave.”

Max McHatton, the master of ceremony with the cemetery says that it’s important to recognize our vets at all times of the year.

He encourages people to find their own ways to serve in any way they can.

Max McHatton said,

“Being grateful, being thankful is a true way to be happy and serving is a true path to being thankful, because if you don’t know the price, you really don’t understand, and so that’s why we remember, we honor and we teach.”

The ceremony included guest speakers who touched on the importance of continuing to commemorate those who served.

Retired marine and Jackson County commissioner, Dave Dotterer was one of the guest speakers.

Dave Dotterer said,

“I think it’s really important for veterans to get together and to honor their brothers and sisters that have sacrificed so much.”

Dotterer also says that the wreaths are just a small way that people can show their gratitude and is aimed to help people appreciate what they have now, this holiday season.

Dave Dotterer said,

“Here we are in this wonderful season, and we’re so blessed in this country, and we just need to remember that one of the reasons we’re so blessed in this country because of our veterans and all that they’ve done for us.”

Organizers say last year (2022), 2.7 million veteran’s wreaths were placed across the country.

For more information on the event, go to their website.

