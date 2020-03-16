YMCA offering emergency childcare due to coronavirus outbreak

MEDFORD, Ore. — Starting tomorrow, Monday, the YMCA in Medford will offer an emergency child care.
This plan is different from traditional after-school and day-camp programs as it is only offered to families of medical staff and first responders.
It is a team effort between local school districts, health clinics and hospitals to keep the public safe.
“If those health care workers and first responders aren’t staying on the job, then this crisis gets even worse, so we’re committed at the YMCA to support those health care workers and first responders,” Executive Director, Brad Russell, said.
Everyone will be screened daily and other measures are in place to keep every child and worker safe.
- This plan includes the following components:
· Children and staff will be evaluated each day upon entry and anyone with an elevated temperature or multiple symptoms will be turned away.
· Children will be in small groups in multiple locations only. No large group gatherings or activities.
· Participants will only be allowed to attend a site that is in their own elementary school or within their home school district.
· Time spent outside will be prioritized and time indoors will be limited.
· Children will remain on-site with no field trips or off-site trips.
· Snack provided by the YMCA will be pre-packaged avoiding the need for any preparation.
· A grab-n-go lunch will be provided by the school district’s nutrition program.
· This will be available from 7:30am to 6:00pm, Monday to Friday.
· This will be available each day but understand the crisis changes daily and the need to modify this plan may also occur.
· Funding for this program will come from multiple sources.
· Registration will happen each morning on-site at each location.
Locations:
- Central Point School District:
- Central Point Elementary
- Jewett Elementary School
- Patrick Elementary School
- Eagle Point School District
- Outback Location (across from Hillside Elementary School)
- Medford School District:
- Central Medford High School (the Old South High School)
- Phoenix-Talent School District:
- Orchard Hill Elementary
- Phoenix Elementary