Youth agricultural programs shine at Jackson County Fair

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Fair is off to a record setting start, especially regarding youth agricultural programs.

The 4-H and FFA programs broke records this week, with the average price of pigs sold per pound at $19.36.

That beat the previous record by almost a dollar.

The overall gross auction earned over $900,000.

Fair and auction organizers say that the youth programs are great ways for kids to learn responsibility.

The Jackson County Fair Chairman of the Auction, Ron Anderson said “I love to see the kids engaged and watch them mature, watch these young kids after they leave the 4-h program go on and be leaders in the community, or in our state.”

The 4-H and FFA events will continue at the fair throughout the weekend with more auctions, shows and a barbecue.

