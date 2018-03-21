Local opioid treatment program receives accreditation

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A local organization was accredited with one of the highest levels of recognition given to an organization for it’s work on opioid treatment.
Adapt was accredited for a period of three years for it’s Outpatient Opioid Treatment Program which combines prescribed medication with counseling support to help people recover from opioid use.
The program was recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for it’s demonstration of complying with the standards of excellence under the commission’s guidelines.
“Adapt has been in business for almost 50 years but to open this Outpatient Opioid Treatment Program and be in operation for just barely a year is pretty exciting and we’re really proud of it,” Susan Jeremiah, chief human resource officer for Adapt.
Adapt received a grant of $180,000 dollars annually for the next three years to continue expanding its programs in Douglas, Coos and Josephine counties.