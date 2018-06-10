Local organization heals not just hearts, but horses too

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.– A local organization is all about healing hearts and horses.
Volunteers gathered together on Sunday to begin preparing for classes with the organization, Healing Hearts and Hooves. The organization helps students with disabilities, or with difficult backgrounds, receive support through working with horses.
Since 2009, volunteers work with the students to learn how to take care of a horse and build a lasting relationship.
“Teach them how to trust,” said Renee Herndon, co-creator of Healing Hearts and Hooves. “It’s a new friend for them and it’s really awesome to see the students when they learn something or that they just have this new friendship and this new relationship.”
The first round of classes will take place next Sunday.
If you would like to participate or learn more about the organization on their Facebook page.
