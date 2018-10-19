Local organizations prepare for winter season

MEDFORD, Ore. — As winter approaches, local organizations are preparing to open shelters for those in need.
The Kelly Shelter is a program provided by Rogue Retreat that can provide shelter for up to 50 people for 90 days.
They are set to open on January 1, 2019.
“Last year the organization got 40 people off streets in just the three months that we opened,” said Chad McComas, Executive Director of Rogue Retreat. “We’re going to do that again this year,” McComas said.
The Kelly Shelter welcomes donations of socks, hats, gloves, coffee, sugar packets, sugar substitute packets, creamer packets, snack foods, peanut butter, jelly, bread, butter, milk, instant oatmeal packets, cup noodles, fresh or canned fruit, travel size toiletries, feminine hygiene products, and dog food.
To volunteer or donate, contact the shelter manager at [email protected] or 541-499-0880 ext. 4000.
Financial donations can be made online at www.rogueretreat.org/donate.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”