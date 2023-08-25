Local philanthropist Jim Collier passes away

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man whose support for arts in the Rogue Valley may be unparalleled has died.

Jim Collier gave large donations to multiple music and theater groups. That includes the Craterian Theater which went on to name some events after him.

His donations to the Rogue Valley Chorale led the organization to hold its annual holiday concert. The non-profit said our community is richer because of his generosity and he’ll be missed.

