Local racer partners with luxury watch company

ASHLAND, Ore. – Local race car driver and General Manager of TC Chevy Derek DeBoer is partnering with a luxury watch company.
DeBoer, a driver for the TRG-AMR North America team, will now represent BRM Chronographes to clients and teams of Skip Barber Racing School.
“I’m honored to be BRM Chronographe’s official Brand Ambassador to Skip Barber Racings Schools, the place that gave me my start in racing,” said DeBoer. “Bringing together these two great brands is an outstanding opportunity to merge my two passions, racing and chronographs, and to create some fantastic, collectible timepieces.”
Frederic Gasser, President of BRM Chronographes North America, said that he has “a passion for design, style, and racing. When I see the opportunity for a partnership with someone like Derek and the Skip Barber Racing School, I take a leap of faith and expect great things to happen. I’m grateful to represent such a great luxury brand and what I call luxury partnerships.”
“In racing it’s always been my goal to record my best time,” laughed DeBoer, “Now with BRM Chronographes time is not a worry.”