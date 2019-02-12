Local sanctuary needs help with abandoned horses

ASHLAND, Ore. – Equamore Sanctuary needs volunteers to take abandoned or neglected horses.
Right now, it has 57 horses on its land.
The founder of the sanctuary, Linda Davis said it is a problem that isn’t going away.
“I get calls and emails on the daily basis from people who are trying to find a home for a horse they can no longer care for,” Davis said.
Davis said most of the animals came from abusive homes and were taken by the sheriff’s office then brought to the sanctuary. Some came from people who are older or disabled and others have been dropped off so their owner can buy a new horse.
“There are just a lot of irresponsible people out there that don’t make the lifetime commitment to the horses,” Davis said.
Davis said they are looking for volunteers with proper land who will care for the horse’s needs.
If you are interested in housing horses call 541-482-5550.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”