Local schools prepping for coronavirus outbreak

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School District says it has a pandemic plan, which outlines how they prepare for a possible coronavirus outbreak.
That includes communicating closely with staff and families and putting lesson plans together in case students need to learn from home, in the event of a long term closure.
Just this week, the district says it has stepped up its cleaning efforts by having custodial staff clean classrooms and common areas throughout the day.
“The focus, what we’re hearing from health authorities, is to really focus on those areas that are touched often like doorknobs, desks, and some of those areas in the cafeteria where students are eating,” said Natalie Hurd, Medford School District.
Hurd says the district has ordered an additional thousand spray bottles and microfiber cloths.
It has also purchased high-powered spraying devices that clean surfaces quickly and thoroughly.
This week, the Ashland School District says it’s also cleaning and disinfecting all its schools and busses.
Both districts ask that if your child is sick, have them stay home.
