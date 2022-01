KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A senior at Henley High School has received a scholarship to the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program.

The school said Andrew Edwards is one of just 200 students to receive the scholarship nationally.

It’s valued at more than $22,000 and covers transportation, room and board, academics, and flight hours required to potentially earn a private pilot certificate.

Through the program, Edwards will attend an accredited aviation university in the summer of 2022.