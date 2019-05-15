Locals plan rally against 5G rollout

ASHLAND, Ore. – Citizens against 5G implementation plan to protest in Ashland Wednesday.
Oregon for Safer Technology claims 5G, the next generation of wireless communication networks, uses radio frequencies that could be harmful.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, the U.S. government monitors the potential for harm related to certain radio-frequency devices, like cell phones. The FCC said there is “currently no scientific evidence that establishes a causal link between wireless device use and cancer or other illnesses.”
A National Toxicology Program study exposing rats to a higher-than-normal amount of radio frequency radiation was linked to cancer in the rats. However, a senior scientist involved stated the exposures used in the studies couldn’t be compared to cell phone exposure in human, as the animals in their studies were exposed to higher exposure levels and durations than what people experience.
With the rollout of 5G happening now in the United States, those opposed to wireless radiation are rallying in more than 30 cities across the nation. Ashland, Oregon is one of those cities.
At 3:30 p.m. on May 15, protestors plan to gather at the Ashland Plaza to push back on 5G deployment during a “day of action.”
Organizers are asking wireless companies to voluntary stop the deployment of 5G antennas in close proximity to homes and apartments until their safety can be proven.