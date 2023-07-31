New ‘Oregon Home Builders Association’ president sworn in

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Oregon is home to the new president of the Oregon Home Builders Association.

Tim Alvarez, the current president of Claudio Alvarez Restoration and Construction in Medford, was just sworn into the role.

Last week’s event at the Hummingbird Estate in Central Point was dubbed a “Party with the President.”

Alvarez said having southern Oregon representation is important to this statewide position.

“Anytime someone down south gets to be a part of the bigger picture, it’s an honor and a pleasure,” he explained.

Alvarez officially started the position at the beginning of the year.

