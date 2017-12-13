Lozier Lane temporarily re-opened

MEDFORD, Ore. – Construction on a narrow Medford thoroughfare is shifting gears.
Before city officials decided to take on the Lozier Lane Improvement Project, the two-lane paved street was narrow with gravel shoulders and ditches, which left little to no room for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Dale LeBlanc has lived on Lozier since the 80s. He said the road was so narrow he never lets his grandchildren go near it. “It would scare me to death to have them out,” he explained. “We won’t let them get close to the street.”
For months, Lozier Lane has been closed between Main Street and Prune Street. The closure reportedly impacted local businesses, including Sherm’s Thunderbird Market. But as Phase 2 of the projects ends, that section of roadway is now open.
However, in about a month the southern section of Lozier will be closed to through traffic. Local residents will still be able to access their homes, but commuters will need to use a detour.
Phase 3 is the final step, but it’s anticipated to be the longest. The estimated date of completion is November of 2018.
By the time construction is done, the road will be over 40 feet wide with a center turn lane, bike lanes, and sidewalks.