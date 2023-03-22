‘Lumen’ under investigation for utility outages in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Oregon’s Public Utility Commission is investigating prolonged landline telephone and utility outages reported by customers in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.

The PUC said it recently upheld its decision to investigate Lumen, a telephone service provider in Oregon and parent company for CenturyTel, United Telephone Company for the Northwest and Qwest Communication.

Lumen requested a hearing to contest the decision but the PUC upheld its ruling. The commission is investigating as these outages reportedly pose a public safety concern.

“As a carrier of last resort, Lumen is required to provide safe and reliable service to all its customers and this is particularly important when health and safety issues exist,” said Letha Tawney, PUC Commissioner. “The PUC’s investigation was launched as these families in the Jacksonville area continue to experience service quality and reliability issues with their landline voice service, which is a public safety concern. Upholding the decision enables the PUC to continue to track Lumen’s progress in making service quality improvements for customers in this area.”

The PUC’s Consumer Information Center is also available for questions about your utility bill or help resolving a dispute with your utility at (800)-522-2404 or [email protected].

