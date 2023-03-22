OHA issues first psilocybin license

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority issued the state’s first psilocybin license.

The license was granted as part of the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services, the OHA said. It was issued to Satori Farms PDX LLC, owned by Tori Armbrust.

“We congratulate Tori Armbrust of Satori Farms PDX LLC for being issued the first psilocybin license in Oregon’s history and for representing women leading the way for the emerging psilocybin ecosystem,” said Oregon Psilocybin Services Section Manager Angie Allbee. “We are committed to fostering an inclusive partnership with our regulated community to ensure safe, effective and equitable psilocybin services throughout the state.”

The Oregon Psilocybin Services began accepting four license types early this year. It expects to issue additional licenses to laboratories, service centers and facilitators in the coming months.

