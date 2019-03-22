Lyft, Uber now operating in Ashland

Home
ASHLAND, Ore. — Uber and Lyft launched in Ashland after more than a year of discussion.

According to the Ashland Police Department, Lyft’s permit was finalized Wednesday.

The companies started picking people up in the city limits Thursday morning.

Potential drivers can visit the Ashland Police Department in person or email permit applications.

Uber also launched in Roseburg the same day.

Potential Uber and Lyft drivers can apply for a permit HERE.

