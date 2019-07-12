Magnitude 4.6 quake hits western Washington

Pablo Guerrero’s shop felt the shake from the earthquake, and he did also. “My wife and I both kind of woke up and were, I guess, shaken gently out of bed,” Guerrero explained. “So we woke up and she was kind of unsure what was going on, and I said, ‘I think this is an earthquake.’”
Both his home and workshop are close to the epicenter of the largest quake to hit the region since the Nisqually Earthquake of 2001.
Guerrero remembers that quake from when he was in college. He said, “We were like, ‘How bad is this going to get? Is this going to be ok?’”
When Guerrero checked the surveillance video at his shop, his fear was confirmed. “The rattling from the door and the metal in the shop was surprising,” he said.
His shop is less than two miles from the quake’s epicenter at Highway 2 and Fryelands Boulevard.
Guerrero didn’t find any damage in his shop, so he decided to get creative and used his skills to capture the moment of the quake by cutting a waveform from the quake into metal. “4.6” preserved for posterity, close to the point where it rumbled this morning.
This earthquake was felt beyond western Washington, reportedly to the Canadian border. There were nearly a dozen aftershocks.