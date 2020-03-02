Man accused of luring child found in Grants Pass hotel room

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man from Washington State was accused of trying to lure a minor in Grants Pass.
Investigators said on March 2, they learned 34-year-old Octavio Briones Virrueta used a social media platform to invite a minor to a Grants Pass hotel so they could have sex. He is also accused of trading illicit sexual photos with the juvenile.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, Virrueta was arrested at his hotel and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of online sexual corruption of a minor and luring a minor.
Police said Virrueta was from Vancouver and was in the Grants Pass area on a business trip.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.