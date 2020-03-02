Suspect accused of stabbing woman with scissors in Shady Cove assault

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A victim is recovering from multiple stab wounds after a fight in Shady Cove.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in the early morning hours of February 29, 2020, a woman and her male friend confronted Matthew Patrick Swenson when they saw him arguing with his girlfriend, Chaundra Mae Wilbur.
Investigators said the woman and her friend confronted the couple, but a physical fight erupted. The sheriff’s office said at one point, Swenson stabbed the woman over 10 times with a pair of scissors, saying he was going to kill her.
According to deputies, they later tried to find Swenson at his apartment, but Wilbur interfered. However, Swenson was ultimately taken into custody and lodged for disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and attempted murder.
Wilbur was also arrested for assault, harassment, interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.
The victim was treated and released for cuts and wounds to her head and face.