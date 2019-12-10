Man arrested after Curry County pursuit

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect was arrested after a pursuit through Brookings over the weekend.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said at about 11:00 a.m. on December 7, a deputy saw a Subaru speeding northbound on Highway 101 south of Harbor. The deputy tried pulling the vehicle over, but it sped away. It was reportedly going over 100 miles-per-hour into Harbor before the deputy lost sight of it.
Another deputy spotted the vehicle as it drove through Harbor. During a turn, the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed, rolling multiple times.
Two passengers inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital. A third passenger left in a taxi.
The driver, 30-year-old Jacob Hansen of Brookings, was taken to the hospital. After being medically cleared, he was arrested and charged with reckless driving, attempting to elude, driving under the influence of intoxicants and three counts of reckless endangering.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hansen said he tried to get away because he’d been drinking and has a suspended license.