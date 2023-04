MEDFORD, Ore. – A man is facing charges after police said he chased 2 Medford Fire Department employees on Thursday.

According to Medford Police the incident happened in the 900 block of North Riverside Avenue Thursday afternoon.

MPD said the man chased the 2 employees with a metal pipe, but police say it was a PVC pipe.

When confronted the man cooperated. He was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing and menacing.

