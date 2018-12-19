Home
Man arrested for graffiti incidents in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police believe they’ve caught a man who vandalized at several local businesses over the past few months.

According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, there have been numerous reports of graffiti in and around the city. The majority of the graffiti was concentrated in the central business district.

On the afternoon of December 19, police arrested the person who they believe is responsible for at least seven of the incidents, 23-year-old Steven Eugene Johnson. He was charged with seven counts of criminal mischief in the second degree.

Police said they believe there are other suspects responsible for other incidents in and around Grants Pass. Those cases remain under investigation.

