Radon levels at Griffin Creek Elementary addressed by MSD

MEDFORD, Ore. – Early testing for radon at Medford schools found several classrooms with elevated levels of the toxic gas.
Radon is described by the Medford School District as a colorless, odorless, tasteless and radioactive gas. It’s naturally occurring and travels from soil into buildings through cracks and openings in foundations.
The Medford School District started testing for radon in 2016. Since then, 11 schools have been tested.
During October and November, five classrooms at Griffin Creek Elementary tested above EPA recommendations.
A fix to the HVAC system solved the problem in three of the classrooms. However, five other classrooms had high levels, according to a re-test.
“The positive news is that we’re testing to keep students and staff safe and it can be fixed,” said Ron Havniear, Manager of Facilities and Support Services.
The district suspects another HVAC adjustment or blocking access routes from the ground will fix the radon issue.
A third round of testing began on Tuesday, December 18th.
