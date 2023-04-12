Grants Pass announces lineup of free ‘Concerts in the Park’

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The City of Grants Pass and the Josephine County Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s “Concerts in the Park” lineup.

The 35th annual concert series starts June 13 and runs through July 18 between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. All community concerts will be free.

This year, the concerts will resume at the Josephine County Fairgrounds with plenty of shade trees, food trucks, treats, kids’ activities, and vendor booths.

The Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce listed the following concerts for the 2023 season:

June 13 th TOB (That Other Band) TOB is a Funk, R&B, and Soul band that came together in 2004. From different parts of the country and backgrounds, members came together with a deep appreciation and mutual respect for each other, the music they play and for their audiences. Based out of Roseburg, TOB has played events along Oregon’s I-5 corridor for many years. They have proven to be one of the Umpqua Valley’s most followed bands, playing larger community events, wine and brew festivals where they are known for bringing an entertaining experience, laughter, dance grooves and musicianship.

