Man arrested for pointing gun at G.P. Home Depot employee, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a local Home Depot employee.
Police said on the afternoon of October 23, dispatchers got a call about a man who was pointing a pistol at an employee at the Grants Pass Home Depot. The man also allegedly hit the employee with the gun before he fled in a vehicle.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety officers were given a description of the vehicle and they were able to find it a short distance away from the store. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Parker Lever of Medford, was taken into custody.
Police said Lever was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of attempted assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.