Sock drive gets underway in Phoenix

Phoenix, ORE— The Phoenix-Talent School District is hosting a sock drive for families in need.

They are looking for socks of all sizes that have not been used.

The drive goes from October 26 through the 30th.

Donation boxes will be in front of Phoenix High School between the hours of 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

