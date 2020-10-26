Sock drive gets underway in Phoenix

Phoenix, ORE— The Phoenix-Talent School District is hosting a sock drive for families in need.
They are looking for socks of all sizes that have not been used.
The drive goes from October 26 through the 30th.
Donation boxes will be in front of Phoenix High School between the hours of 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”