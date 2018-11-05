Man arrested for White City robbery

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A man wanted in connection with a robbery committed with a cattle prod was arrested nearly a month after the crime.
On October 11, a suspect used a cattle prod to threaten a man and rob him at Thunderbird Estates on Falcon Street in White City.
Two days later, police identified the suspect at Ricardo Batres-Escobar. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said he has a violent past.
On November 4, Batres-Escobar was arrested after a 45-minute standoff at a mobile home park in White City. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges related to the robbery and on a no-bail probation violation warrant.