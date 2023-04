Man arrested in connection with fuel station fire in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Investigators made an arrest in connection with a fuel station fire in Ashland early this year.

Police said at about 2:30 a.m. on January 14, 2023, Ashland police and firefighters responded to a fire at a fueling station on Shamrock Lane.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the fire was started by a person stealing gas from underground tanks as well as a piece of heavy equipment that was parked in the area.

APD said, β€œThe fire presented an immediate potential threat to the neighboring Wingspread Mobile Home community and beyond.”

On April 20, officers reportedly arrested 32-year-old Talon Casey McComb at his home on Highway 28 near Jacksonville. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, and reckless endangering of another person.

