Man arrested in connection with fuel station fire in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Investigators made an arrest in connection with a fuel station fire in Ashland early this year.

Police said at about 2:30 a.m. on January 14, 2023, Ashland police and firefighters responded to a fire at a fueling station on Shamrock Lane.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the fire was started by a person stealing gas from underground tanks as well as a piece of heavy equipment that was parked in the area.

APD said, “The fire presented an immediate potential threat to the neighboring Wingspread Mobile Home community and beyond.”

On April 20, officers reportedly arrested 32-year-old Talon Casey McComb at his home on Highway 28 near Jacksonville. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, and reckless endangering of another person.

