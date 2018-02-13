Man arrested for Medford burglaries

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police have arrested a man in connection with recent Medford-area burglaries.
The Medford Police Department said Hiro Sushi was burglarized on February 11. The suspect was caught on video smashing through a glass door and taking money from a register. The suspect fled in what appeared to be a small SUV.
The next day, The Country Store on Kings Highway was burglarized. Video from that incident showed two suspects enter the store, grab cash out of registers and leave.
Later that afternoon, 43-year-old Mark Dahlin was contacted by police. He was subsequently arrested for the Hiro Sushi burglary. Police said they were able to find evidence linking Dahlin to The Country Store burglary following a search of his Honda Passport.
Additional burglaries are still under investigation. MPD said it’s likely Dahlin was involved in several of those crimes.
Dahlin faces charges multiple charges of theft, burglary and criminal mischief.
According to arrest records, Dahlin has been in and out of the Jackson County Jail for thefts and burglaries since at least 2015.