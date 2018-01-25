Man arrested for murder in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A man is behind bars, accused shooting and killing his neighbor.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said on January 24, a person living in the Oregon Pines subdivision about 30 miles northeast of Klamath Falls was reported missing by their roommate.
Evidence indicated a violent act had likely occurred at the missing person’s residence.
Investigators said they determined a neighbor and acquaintance, identified as 53-year-old Richard Bryon Johnson, shot and killed the victim, then removed all evidence from the scene.
Johnson was arrested and is currently in custody at the Klamath County Jail.
The victim’s body was found in a remote area a few miles from the residence.
The D.A.’s office said police are continuing to investigate this case. The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.