Man breaks into Georgia Taco Bell, makes a meal, takes a nap

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (NBC) – A hungry and sleepy Christmas criminal broke into a Taco Bell, and it was all caught on camera.
The Gwinnett County, Georgia Police Department released surveillance footage in hopes of catching the man.
You can see him breaking into the drive-thru window before climbing inside the restaurant on Christmas Day.
He walked around the kitchen and then fired up the stove to cook himself a meal.
Apparently full, and tired, the man then laid on the restaurant floor to take a nap.
Police said he stole a tablet and laptop before leaving.