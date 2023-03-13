Man dead, three others injured after shooting at Vancouver Safeway

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KGW) — One man is dead and three are hospitalized after a confrontation ended in a shooting at a Safeway in Vancouver on Saturday night.

At around 11:35 p.m., several men were involved in a confrontation at the Safeway located at 6701 East Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver police said. As two of the men were leaving the store, the suspects fired multiple rounds at them.

The victims were able to drive to a nearby hospital, but while they were making the drive, the suspects drove after them and fired additional rounds at the vehicle as they got closer to the hospital.

One of the victims, a 28-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other three are a 42-year-old male, a 35-year-old male and a 36-year-old male, all bearing injuries from gunshot wounds, according to police.

There are no arrests confirmed at this time by Vancouver police.