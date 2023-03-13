Recently released prisoners at greater risk of overdose, researchers say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — People recently released from prison are ten times more at risk of opioid overdose than other Oregonians, according to researchers studying the incarceration and overdose issue.

Drug overdose, especially with opioids, is a leading cause of death among people who have recently been in prison, not just in the United States, but around the world.

A study by Oregon State University, Oregon Health and Sciences University and Oregon Department of Corrections scientists shows Oregon is certainly not immune.

The study published in the Journal of Substance Use and Addiction Treatment looked at 18,000 people released from Oregon prisons from 2014 to 2017, and found grim results.