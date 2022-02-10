Man dies in crash near Grants Pass

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man died in a Josephine County crash Wednesday evening.

Investigators said they believe 40-year-old Kim Clayborn Ray Jr. was driving a Toyota Corolla on Fish Hatchery Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, sending the vehicle into the end of a bridge guardrail. The Toyota came to rest upside down in Cheney Creek. Ray did not survive.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said two dogs that were in the crash were picked up by animal control officers and taken to a local animal shelter.

Ray’s family has been notified about the death, police said.

No further information was provided by deputies.