Man dies in crash near Lake Selmac

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man died in a crash near Lake Selmac in Josephine County.

Investigators said at about 6:20 p.m. on Monday, April 10, deputies responded to a crash in the 300 block of McMullen Road.

When they arrived, deputies reportedly found a white 2012 Volvo station wagon that had crashed into a tree.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the driver and only occupant, 39-year-old Derick L. Williams, was found dead inside the vehicle. According to JCSO, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

“Evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle was traveling north on McMullen Creek at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway,” deputies said. “The roadway was also wet from the recent rain.”

Williams’ next of kin has been notified, JCSO said.

No further information was provided by the sheriff’s office.

