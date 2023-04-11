Oregon Shakespeare Festival launches fundraising campaign

ASHLAND, Ore. – The world-famous Oregon Shakespeare Festival is asking for emergency financial support.

On Tuesday, April 11, OSF kicked off “The Show Must Go On: Save Our Season, Save OSF” fundraising campaign.

After a difficult few years, OSF recently celebrated a gift of $10 million from the Hitz Foundation that will be paid over the next five years. That’s the estimated time it will take to recover from the pandemic.

Even with Hitz Foundation donation, and other important financial contributions, OSF is looking for extra money to make sure the season can be saved.

OSF issued the following statement:

“OSF is in crisis, and we are not alone. All across the theatre industry, attendance and donations are down significantly. Because we are a destination theatre where people often have to spend thousands of dollars to reach our stages, we have been especially hard hit by the twin impacts of COVID and inflation. “We see the path forward to sustained success, but we need your help to get there. We have set an ambitious goal of raising $2.5 million over the next four months in order to save our season, and to help us continue producing the world-class theatre that keeps you coming back home to OSF year after year. We know it is a heavy lift, and a big ask of our supporters, but we have seen what we can do when we all come together in times of need. Whether it’s moving up your annual giving or making one-time gifts to help us through this crisis, whatever you can afford to give, we need you to give now. “We need you more now than ever to ensure that we reach this critical fundraising goal. OSF is a house that community built—and it will be you, our community, who ensures that what we’ve built together endures.”

OSF stated that planning for the 2024 season is on hold pending the results of fundraising efforts.

To donate, go to www.osfashland.org/SaveOSF.

For more information about the “Save Our Season, Save OSF Fundraising Campaign,” visit https://www.osfashland.org/news-multimedia/news-announcements/save-our-season.

