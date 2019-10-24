Home
Man dies in logging accident near Ashland

Man dies in logging accident near Ashland

Local News Top Stories

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man from Trail died in a logging accident south of Ashland.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of October 23, 89-year-old Russell Gilbert Elder was operating a skid-steer loader in private timberland two miles southeast of Interstate 5 Exit 6.

At some point, the loader overturned on a slope with Elder still inside. He died from his injuries.

According to JCSO, Elder was reportedly employed by Farmer Logging.

A medical examiner will investigate to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Elder’s family has been notified about the incident.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »