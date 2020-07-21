Man drowns in N. Umpqua River

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A man drowned in the North Umpqua River Monday night.
Investigators said at about 8:00 p.m. on July 20, 36-year-old David Duane Ham of Winston was swimming in the river just east of Roseburg when he began to yell for help and went underwater.
When deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they found Ham on an island in the river receiving CPR from bystanders.
Ham was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the death. No further information was provided.