Man found dead after Douglas County standoff

WINCHESTER, Ore. – Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on a trailer in Douglas County where a man was later found dead.

Investigators said on Thursday, January 20, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a criminal investigation when they went to a trailer in the Rivers Edge Mobile & RV park in the community of Winchester near Roseburg.

When deputies arrived at the trailer, they heard a gunshot coming from inside. The incident led to a multi-hour standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies responding to the area. Residents around the trailer were told to avoid the area.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said after no response from the people inside the trailer, “tactical action” was taken. That led to a woman exiting the trailer a few minutes later. The 30-year-old Roseburg woman was taken into custody without incident.

The woman told police there was one man still inside the trailer, identified as 42-year-old James Robert Young of Roseburg. According to the woman, Young took his own life.

Tactical team members went inside the trailer and found Young dead.

The woman was reportedly arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Young’s family was notified of the death, which is being investigated as a suicide at this time.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, know that there is help available. You can call the suicide prevention hotline anytime at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a counselor.